shamshyan.com: Shootings in Yerevan, man with gunshot wound in the head dies in hospital

A murder, with the use of firearms, was committed in Yerevan Monday, shamshyan.com reports ( https://shamshyan.com/hy/article/2023/08/07/1243967 ).

At around 1am, the police received a call from a Yerevan hospital informing that a person with a gunshot wound in the head was brought to them.

Subsequently, this person died without regaining consciousness.

The police found out that the deceased is Yerevan resident Arsen Hovsepyan, 39.

Also, they found out that an unidentified person had shot at Hovsepyan, as a result of which the he died in the hospital.

One bullet shell and two bullets were found.

And Artur Gorgotyan, the complete information on whom is being ascertained, handed over a bullet shell to the police and investigators.

Upon inspection of the scene of the incident, two gunshot marks were found on a car, and one gunshot mark was found on a car in the aforementioned hospital.

These cars have been impounded.

And a murder investigation has been launched into this incident.