News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
August 07
USD
386.09
EUR
423.62
RUB
4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
August 07
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.09
EUR
423.62
RUB
4
Show news feed
shamshyan.com: Shootings in Yerevan, man with gunshot wound in the head dies in hospital
shamshyan.com: Shootings in Yerevan, man with gunshot wound in the head dies in hospital
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A murder, with the use of firearms, was committed in Yerevan Monday, shamshyan.com reports ( https://shamshyan.com/hy/article/2023/08/07/1243967 ).

At around 1am, the police received a call from a Yerevan hospital informing that a person with a gunshot wound in the head was brought to them.

Subsequently, this person died without regaining consciousness.

The police found out that the deceased is Yerevan resident Arsen Hovsepyan, 39.

Also, they found out that an unidentified person had shot at Hovsepyan, as a result of which the he died in the hospital.

One bullet shell and two bullets were found.

And Artur Gorgotyan, the complete information on whom is being ascertained, handed over a bullet shell to the police and investigators.

Upon inspection of the scene of the incident, two gunshot marks were found on a car, and one gunshot mark was found on a car in the aforementioned hospital.

These cars have been impounded.

And a murder investigation has been launched into this incident.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Yerevan murder circumstances being ascertained, criminal proceedings launched (PHOTOS)
Gunshot marks were found on a car at the scene of the incident…
 Person, 35, found dead in Armenia’s Lake Sevan
At a depth of 1.8 meters…
 Armenia FM extends condolences to Georgia people, authorities
Mirzoyan wished endurance and patience to the relatives of the dead…
 I do not know how to comment on this verse about "fraud," says the laywer of Smbatyans
After the announcement by the prosecutor's office about the involvement of the Honored Art Worker of ․․․
 Fatal accident on Yerevan-Artashat road
Another accident with a fatal outcome occurred…
 Karabakh ex-official Vitaly Balasanyan is charged on 4 counts
Under the Artsakh Criminal Code…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos