Karabakh legislature ruling faction nominates opposition ARF MP Davit Ishkhanyan for post of parliament speaker

A special session has started in the National Assembly (NA) of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and with the agenda of electing a new head of the NA.
The ruling Free Motherland-UCA Faction nominated MP Davit Ishkhanyan of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Faction for the post of NA new speaker, Armenpress reported.
Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan and NA former speaker Artur Tovmasyan are also participating in the session.
Tovmasyan had submitted his resignation from the aforesaid post on July 29.