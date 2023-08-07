News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
August 07
USD
386.09
EUR
423.62
RUB
4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
August 07
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.09
EUR
423.62
RUB
4
Show news feed
Karabakh legislature ruling faction nominates opposition ARF MP Davit Ishkhanyan for post of parliament speaker
Karabakh legislature ruling faction nominates opposition ARF MP Davit Ishkhanyan for post of parliament speaker
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

A special session has started in the National Assembly (NA) of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and with the agenda of electing a new head of the NA.

The ruling Free Motherland-UCA Faction nominated MP Davit Ishkhanyan of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Faction for the post of NA new speaker, Armenpress reported.

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan and NA former speaker Artur Tovmasyan are also participating in the session.

Tovmasyan had submitted his resignation from the aforesaid post on July 29.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh National Assembly has new speaker
Davit Ishkhanyan of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Faction in parliament…
 Artsakh National Assembly Speaker announces resignation
By my personal decision I am assuming…
 Nagorno Karabakh President initiates extraordinary parliament session
The session is expected to be dedicated to the worsening humanitarian situation in Nagorno Karabakh, NEWS.am understands ...
 Karabakh ex-official Vitaly Balasanyan is charged on 4 counts
Under the Artsakh Criminal Code…
 Motion to arrest Karabakh ex-official Vitaly Balasanyan submitted to court
The motion will be considered at 11:30am, his attorney informed…
 Karabakh former official Vitaly Balasanyan detention legality appeal denied by court
His attorney is preparing for a live interview…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos