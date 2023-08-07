News
Karabakh has a cash problem
Karabakh has a cash problem
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Economics

Since Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has been under blockade by Azerbaijan ever since December 12, 2022, and humanitarian cargo transportation to Artsakh has been completely stopped ever since June 15 of this year, a cash problem has arisen in Artsakh, the latter’s ministry of finance and economy informed.

"In order to implement the social support programs defined by the AR [(Artsakh Republic)] government decision, to pay salaries and pensions and to ensure the internal flow of cash circulation, please cash the funds kept in the bank accounts as needed (withdrawal limit is also introduced), and keep the free cash funds in the bank accounts.

"We ask [you] to assist the state so that we can overcome with joint efforts the difficult challenges facing the people of Artsakh," the aforesaid ministry added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
All
European Parliament member considers Lachin corridor blocking a war crime
Costas Mavrides (Cyprus) called on the international community to impose sanctions on Azerbaijan…
 Artur Osipyan: Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh turned down petition to escort motorcade to Hakari bridge
As per the member of the headquarters of the People's Movement for Unblocking the Kashatagh [(Lachin)] Corridor…
 Karabakh residents protest in front of Armenia MFA
They demanded that the Armenian government do everything to reopen the Lachin corridor…
 American Armenians start sit-in, in support of Karabakh, outside Congressman Adam Schiff’s office
They demand that this American lawmaker take serious steps towards the reopening of the Lachin corridor…
 Armenia MFA spox: Clear steps needed to implement all international calls, decisions regarding Karabakh
[PACE MP] Paul Gavan on 4 Aug: “What we are witnessing now is deliberate attempt to ethnically cleanse Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh”…
 Malta Armenians hold peaceful demonstration in support of Karabakh
They called for the reopening of the Lachin corridor…
