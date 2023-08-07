Person, 35, found dead in Armenia’s Lake Sevan

The dead body of a 35-year-old person was brought out of Lake Sevan, the Rescue Service of Armenia reports.
At 11:21pm Sunday, the National Crisis Management Center was informed that a person's personal belongings were found on the Shorzha public beach of Lake Sevan, and the help of rescuers was needed to search for this person.
And at 8:50am Monday, the rescuers found the dead body of S. M. (born in 1988) in Lake Sevan, 15 meters from the beach adjacent to Shoghakat village, at a depth of 1.8 meters, brought it to the shore, and handed it over police officers.