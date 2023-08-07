News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
August 07
USD
386.09
EUR
423.62
RUB
4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
August 07
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.09
EUR
423.62
RUB
4
Show news feed
Person, 35, found dead in Armenia’s Lake Sevan
Person, 35, found dead in Armenia’s Lake Sevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

The dead body of a 35-year-old person was brought out of Lake Sevan, the Rescue Service of Armenia reports.

At 11:21pm Sunday, the National Crisis Management Center was informed that a person's personal belongings were found on the Shorzha public beach of Lake Sevan, and the help of rescuers was needed to search for this person.

And at 8:50am Monday, the rescuers found the dead body of S. M. (born in 1988) in Lake Sevan, 15 meters from the beach adjacent to Shoghakat village, at a depth of 1.8 meters, brought it to the shore, and handed it over police officers.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Yerevan murder circumstances being ascertained, criminal proceedings launched (PHOTOS)
Gunshot marks were found on a car at the scene of the incident…
 shamshyan.com: Shootings in Yerevan, man with gunshot wound in the head dies in hospital
A murder investigation has been launched…
 Armenia FM extends condolences to Georgia people, authorities
Mirzoyan wished endurance and patience to the relatives of the dead…
 I do not know how to comment on this verse about "fraud," says the laywer of Smbatyans
After the announcement by the prosecutor's office about the involvement of the Honored Art Worker of ․․․
 Fatal accident on Yerevan-Artashat road
Another accident with a fatal outcome occurred…
 Karabakh ex-official Vitaly Balasanyan is charged on 4 counts
Under the Artsakh Criminal Code…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos