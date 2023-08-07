News
Monday
August 07
Armenia MFA spox: Clear steps needed to implement all international calls, decisions regarding Karabakh
Armenia MFA spox: Clear steps needed to implement all international calls, decisions regarding Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Now clear steps are needed to implement all international calls and decisions regarding Nagorno-Karabakh. This is stated by Ani Badalyan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia.

“On June PACE adopted a resolution on blockade of Lachin Corridor based on [PACE MP] Paul Gavan’s report.

“Paul Gavan on 4 Aug: ‘What we are witnessing now is deliberate attempt to ethnically cleanse Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh.’

“Now clear steps needed to implement all international calls and decisions,” Badalyan wrote on X—former Twitter. 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
