Armenia MFA spox: Clear steps needed to implement all international calls, decisions regarding Karabakh

Now clear steps are needed to implement all international calls and decisions regarding Nagorno-Karabakh. This is stated by Ani Badalyan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia.
“On June PACE adopted a resolution on blockade of Lachin Corridor based on [PACE MP] Paul Gavan’s report.
“Paul Gavan on 4 Aug: ‘What we are witnessing now is deliberate attempt to ethnically cleanse Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh.’
“Now clear steps needed to implement all international calls and decisions,” Badalyan wrote on X—former Twitter.