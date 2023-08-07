News
American Armenians start sit-in, in support of Karabakh, outside Congressman Adam Schiff’s office
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


A group of Armenian residents of the US city of Glendale, California, are holding a protest in support of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

After the speeches, they started a sit-in outside the office of Congressman Adam Schiff.

They demand that this American lawmaker take serious steps towards the reopening of the Lachin corridor.

"We want to wake up the politicians here to fulfill the promises they made to us. We call on all Armenians here to join us. The time is crucial, we don't know whether there will be Artsakh tomorrow or not," they said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
