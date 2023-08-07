Karabakh residents protest in front of Armenia MFA

A group of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) residents on Monday protested outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia.

They demanded from the MFA that the Armenian government do everything to reopen the Lachin corridor, to ensure an uninterrupted traffic there, and to protect the fundamental rights of the people of Artsakh.

"We stand firm, we will fight until the demands are fulfilled. Let's be together the catalysts of changes, advocates of justice, and defenders of the rights of all Armenians. We want to address the toothless statement of Armenia's representative at the UN Security Council session. Yes, the call he made to the UN and the Security Council is undoubtedly important, but it was very far from the urgent problems faced by our compatriots of Artsakh. Armenia's toothless statements are not enough," said one of these protesters.

Subsequently, they passed on a letter with this content to the Armenian government.