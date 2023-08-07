Artur Osipyan: Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh turned down petition to escort motorcade to Hakari bridge

Sazonov, the deputy commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), responded Monday in writing to the members of the civil initiative to unblock the Lachin corridor that the November 9, 2020 trilateral statement does not provide for the escorting of motorcades, as well as the ensuring of security at various actions and rallies. Artur Osipyan, a member of the headquarters of the People's Movement for Unblocking the Kashatagh [(Lachin)] Corridor, published the answer on Facebook.

"During traffic through transport checkpoints, the peacekeeping contingent check the presence of prohibited items, in particular, firearms and explosives," said the response of the peacekeepers, which was publicized by Osipyan, a member of the initiative.

On August 4, members of the aforesaid movement had arrived at the location of these Russian peacekeepers and demanded that their commander, Aleksandr Lentsov, answer what steps under the November 9, 2020 tripartite statement they will take to ensure their safety during their motorcade on buses to the Hakari bridge. And the Russian peacekeepers had promised to answer the demonstrators' questions in writing.