Yerevan murder circumstances being ascertained, criminal proceedings launched (PHOTOS)
Yerevan murder circumstances being ascertained, criminal proceedings launched (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

At 1am Monday, the police received a call from a Yerevan hospital informing that a man with a gunshot wound in the head was brought to them.

Later, this medical center informed that this person, Arsen Hovsepyan, had died at 1:03am.

Criminal proceedings have been launched and an investigation is underway into this incident.

Traces of  blood, a fired bullet shell, and a fragment of a bullet shell were found at the scene of the incident, and one bullet was found inside the outer wall of the house. Also, gunshot marks were found on a car.

It was found that immediately after the incident, Hovsepyan was taken to the aforesaid medical center in another car. During the inspection at the parking lot of this hospital, this car was found, on which a gunshot mark was found, as well as traces of blood.

Several forensic examinations of the victim’s body have been ordered.

CCTV footage of the scene of the incident was obtained.

The criminal investigation continues.

