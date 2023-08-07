European Parliament member considers Lachin corridor blocking a war crime

Member of the European Parliament Costas Mavrides (Cyprus) has accused Azerbaijan of committing a war crime in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) by blocking the Lachin corridor and called on the international community to impose sanctions on Baku.

Asked on the current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, MEP Mavrides told Armenpress that the blockade of the Lachin corridor since last December is a humanitarian emergency and a blatant violation of international law by Azerbaijan.

He added that the blockade constitutes a war crime under international law.

“The current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh with the blockage of the Lachin Corridor since last December is a humanitarian emergency and a blatant violation of the international law by Azerbaijan. 120,000 native Armenians in Nagorno Karabakh including 30.000 children, with no medicines, no food, were blockaded by the Azerbaijanis. Following that, we had the binding International Court of Justice order that requires Azerbaijan to take all measures at its disposal to ensure unimpeded movement of persons. And what has Azerbaijan done since then? Nothing. The complete and arbitrary blockade of the Lachin Corridor, in particular the obstruction of the delivery of humanitarian cargos for the basic needs of the people of Nagorno Karabakh under siege, is considered a war crime under international law,” the MEP said.

Mavrides recalled his recent questions to EU’s High Representative (HR) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

“In the relevant debate last month, in June, with the HR/VP Joseph Borrell, during the plenary session of the European Parliament, I posed to him the following questions: “With all the understanding, do you consider today Azerbaijan as a reliable partner? Second question, which is very specific: Based on the facts, is Azerbaijan committing a crime like ethnic cleansing, yes or no? And do you consider the response of the EU so far as proportionate to “the crime in the making?” European Parliament has a strong position on this, urging Azerbaijan to respect the relevant decisions and immediately reopen the Lachin corridor. Though decisions on the foreign policy and sanctions are taken on the European Council level where the Heads of State and Government participate and the High Representative can have an important political role,” MEP Costas Mavrides added.

The Member of the European Parliament described the EU monitoring mission in Armenia (EUMA) as “an important step for political and practical reasons.”

“Considering that the situation on the ground deteriorates with Azerbaijan to continue its policy of starvation in Nagorno Karabakh and to disrespect the international organisations’ decisions, it is time for the international community and EU to take more drastic measures, such as imposing sanctions against Azerbaijan,” Mavrides added.