Newly appointed UAE envoy ready to assist in Armenia justice sector reforms (PHOTOS)

Minister of Justice Grigor Minasyan on Monday received the newly appointed Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Armenia, Nariman Mohd Sharif Abdulla AlMulla, Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from the Ministry of Justice of Armenia.
The minister emphasized the strong partnership relations established between the Ministry of Justice of Armenia and the UAE. Also Minasyan congratulated the ambassador on her appointment, and expressed hope that effective cooperation will be formed on both sides.
The ambassador, for her part, stressed that reforms in the justice sector play an important role in the process of establishing the judicial system of Armenia, and noted that she is personally interested in the justice sector and is ready to assist in the respective reforms in Armenia.
The minister, in turn, presented the reform agenda of Armenia's justice sector. Minasyan emphasized that the UAE has rich track record in digitization and arbitration, and in this context the parties discussed the possibility of exchanging experience.
The ambassador said that she will direct all her efforts towards the digitization of the justice sector and the development of the arbitration sector.
In addition, the interlocutors expressed their belief that it is necessary to continue working towards the agreement signed between the Ministry of Justice of Armenia and the United Arab Emirates.
Also, the parties discussed the work to be carried out in the fight against money laundering and terrorism, and agreed to deepen their cooperation.