Red Cross visits Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan, abducted by Azerbaijan

The Red Cross on Sunday visited Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) resident Vagif Khachatryan, 68, who is abducted by Azerbaijan. Khachatryan's daughter, Vera Khachatryan, informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.
"We are fighting as much as possible to be able bring my father back. They said he is taking medicine as if for treatment. But his illness is not a curable illness, but surgical. They transmitted a message from the Red Cross, which reads: ‘I'm fine, I'm thinking about you, stay safe, I'll come,"’ said Vera Khachatryan.
On July 29, the representatives of the border guard service of Azerbaijan abducted 68-year-old Artsakh resident Vagif Khachatryan, who was being transferred from Artsakh to Armenia by way of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to undergo surgery, from the Azerbaijani "checkpoint" illegally located in the Berdzor (Lachin) corridor.
The General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan had announced that Vagif Khachatryan was "indicted" back in 2013, a decision was made to arrest him, and that "an international search was announced" in the same year. Baku accuses the detained Artsakh citizen of "genocide, deportation of Azerbaijanis."
Demonstrations demanding the release of Vagif Khachatryan have been taking place in Armenia for several days now.