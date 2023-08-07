UNICEF urges to place Karabakh children’s safety, survival above all other considerations

UNICEF echoes the appeal of the United Nations Secretary General. Octavian Bivol, United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Europe and Central Asia Regional Director said this in a response to an inquiry by Lurer (News) of Armenia on the current ongoing blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan and the consequences of it on Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Armenians, especially, 30,000 children, First Channel News reported.
“In line with the principles enshrined in international humanitarian law and child rights, UNICEF calls on all parties to ensure humanitarian access for the distribution of critical supplies to children and their families. We urge all parties involved and those who have influence over them to place children’s safety and survival above all other considerations,” Bivol added.