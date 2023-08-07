News
UNICEF urges to place Karabakh children’s safety, survival above all other considerations
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

UNICEF echoes the appeal of the United Nations Secretary General. Octavian Bivol, United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Europe and Central Asia Regional Director said this in a response to an inquiry by Lurer (News) of Armenia on the current ongoing blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan and the consequences of it on Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Armenians, especially, 30,000 children, First Channel News reported. 

“In line with the principles enshrined in international humanitarian law and child rights, UNICEF calls on all parties to ensure humanitarian access for the distribution of critical supplies to children and their families. We urge all parties involved and those who have influence over them to place children’s safety and survival above all other considerations,” Bivol added. 
All
European Parliament member considers Lachin corridor blocking a war crime
Costas Mavrides (Cyprus) called on the international community to impose sanctions on Azerbaijan…
 Artur Osipyan: Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh turned down petition to escort motorcade to Hakari bridge
As per the member of the headquarters of the People's Movement for Unblocking the Kashatagh [(Lachin)] Corridor…
 Karabakh residents protest in front of Armenia MFA
They demanded that the Armenian government do everything to reopen the Lachin corridor…
 American Armenians start sit-in, in support of Karabakh, outside Congressman Adam Schiff’s office
They demand that this American lawmaker take serious steps towards the reopening of the Lachin corridor…
 Armenia MFA spox: Clear steps needed to implement all international calls, decisions regarding Karabakh
[PACE MP] Paul Gavan on 4 Aug: “What we are witnessing now is deliberate attempt to ethnically cleanse Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh”…
 Malta Armenians hold peaceful demonstration in support of Karabakh
They called for the reopening of the Lachin corridor…
