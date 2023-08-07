Karabakh legislature new head: We will continue fight for preservation, strengthening of Artsakh statehood at any cost

At Monday’s session of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) National Assembly (NA), the ruling Free Motherland-UCA Faction nominated Davit Ishkhanyan of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Faction for the position of new speaker of the Artsakh NA, Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from the Artsakh parliament.
Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan, who also was in attendance, delivered special remarks.
"Regardless of his party affiliation, Davit Ishkhanyan has traveled such a political and state path, he has earned such experience and respect that already make him a worthy candidate for the President of the National Assembly," Harutyunyan said, in particular.
Subsequently, Ishkanyan delivered an address.
"All of us took this step with deep awareness, understanding that the process of electing the leadership of the parliament is not taking place under classical conditions, but this decision is made in an emergency situation," said Ishkhanyan, and thanked for nominating his candidacy for such an accountable position in these difficult days for Artsakh
Ishkhanyan especially emphasized the unity of strong political forces, the state-church cooperation, and the restoration of interparliamentary relations and the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora trinity.
"Our political stance should be aimed at building bridges, avoiding destructive manifestations," said the candidate for the Artsakh NA speaker.
In conclusion, Davit Ishkhanyan stated as follows, in particular: "We will continue the fight for the preservation and strengthening of the Artsakh statehood at any cost."
After the final speeches, the parliament held secret ballot. As a result, Davit Ishkhanyan was elected the new speaker of the NA of Artsakh with a vote of 22 for and 9 against.
The session was concluded with a thank you speech by the newly elected head of the National Assembly of Artsakh.