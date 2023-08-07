About 256,000 tourists visit Armenia in July

The Tourism Committee of Armenia presented the indicators for tourist visits to the country this July. And the Ministry of Economy issued a statement in this regard.
Accordingly, in July 2023, about 256 thousand tourists visited Armenia, which is the best statistical data compared to previous years—in 2022: about 189 thousand, and in 2019: 202 thousand tourists.
And the number of tourists visiting Armenia in the period from January to July 2023 was 1.26 million, which is 29% more than the same period in 2019.