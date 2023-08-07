Armenia internal affairs minister, China ambassador confer on bilateral cooperation

Minister of Internal Affairs Vahe Ghazaryan on Monday received Chinese Ambassador to Armenia Yong Fan, Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Armenia.
Ghazaryan lauded the friendly relations formed between the two countries, and emphasized, in particular, their bilateral cooperation in law enforcement.
Also, Minister of Internal Affairs of Armenia reflected on the effective cooperation between the two countries through their national central bureaus of Interpol.
In addition, Ghazaryan presented the reforms being implemented in the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Armenia, and considered the role of international partners important in that process.
Ambassador Yong, in turn, expressed his willingness to assist the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Armenia to further strengthen the already close and effective cooperation with China.
During the meeting, the parties discussed several other matters of mutual interest, too.