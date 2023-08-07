Armenia internal affairs minister, China ambassador confer on bilateral cooperation

About 256,000 tourists visit Armenia in July

Armenian Tourism Federation president: Whoever happens should not represent our country

Karabakh legislature new head: We will continue fight for preservation, strengthening of Artsakh statehood at any cost

Armenia Security Council chief has telephone conversation with newly appointed Iran counterpart

UNICEF urges to place Karabakh children’s safety, survival above all other considerations

Red Cross visits Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan, abducted by Azerbaijan

Yerevan murder circumstances being ascertained, criminal proceedings launched (PHOTOS)

Newly appointed UAE envoy ready to assist in Armenia justice sector reforms (PHOTOS)

Hurriyet: Putin-Erdogan talks will discuss Turkey relations with Azerbaijan, Armenia

What are most popular names given to Armenia newborns in first 6 months of 2023?

European Parliament member considers Lachin corridor blocking a war crime

Artur Osipyan: Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh turned down petition to escort motorcade to Hakari bridge

Hakan Fidan: Turkey-Armenia, Azerbaijan-Armenia relations’ normalization process should proceed in parallel

Karabakh residents protest in front of Armenia MFA

American Armenians start sit-in, in support of Karabakh, outside Congressman Adam Schiff’s office

shamshyan.com: Shootings in Yerevan, man with gunshot wound in the head dies in hospital

Person, 35, found dead in Armenia’s Lake Sevan

Armenia MFA spox: Clear steps needed to implement all international calls, decisions regarding Karabakh

Malta Armenians hold peaceful demonstration in support of Karabakh

Karabakh has a cash problem

World Council of Churches, Conference of European Churches call on Borrell to have Karabakh blockade lifted

Karabakh National Assembly has new speaker

Armenia-Azerbaijan relations to be discussed at Turkey government Cabinet session

Karabakh legislature ruling faction nominates opposition ARF MP Davit Ishkhanyan for post of parliament speaker

Military junta closes Niger airspace

Azerbaijan fires at Armenia positions, also uses mortars

President of Karabakh: It’s as result of government activities that we have chance not to starve yet

Arayik Harutyunyan: The West made effort to organize a Baku-Stepanakert meeting in 3rd country

President of Karabakh: There seems to be tacit agreement to leave us all alone with Azerbaijan

Arayik Harutyunyan: Azerbaijan wants to abandon tripartite statement, to continue the war

Karabakh President: Humanitarian disaster border is crossed, now we are witnessing Azerbaijan’s genocidal policy

Artur Abraham calls on the UN and the civilized world to intervene in the situation around the Lachin corridor

Ruben Vardanyan: What is needed now is pressure on Aliyev

China hit by torrential rains: 10 people killed, 18 others missing

Turkish opposition leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu's motorcade has been caught up in a chain accident: there are casualties

Artsakh citizens faint in lines for bread

Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Humanitarian access should be ensured across the Lachin corridor

Czech Ambassador to Armenia visits Lachin

Urgent international action needed to halt Azerbaijan's genocidal intent

Day 11 of Baku blocking humanitarian cargo for Artsakh

Armenia MIA Head, Indian Ambassador discuss further cooperation

Stockholm suburbs shooting kills one, injures another

Russia starts Gastello kamikaze UAV production

Hayaqve legislative initiative enters decisive phase

ACT Alliance urges Baku to immediately unblock Lachin corridor

Erdogan plans second Persian Gulf tour

Ukraine unofficially takes blame for Russian tanker attack near Kerch Strait

Armenia Economy Minister, Uzbekistan Agriculture Minister discuss cooperation

Landslide at Indian Hindu temple camp kills three

US halts some foreign aid for Niger government

Russia reports tanker hit near Kerch Strait

Azerbaijani positions fired at a resident of the Khnapat community. Artsakh MIA

Karabakh presidential advisor: We know what opening of Lachin corridor by means of weapons will lead to

Karabakh residents plan to hold peaceful march towards Hakari bridge to unblock Lachin corridor

Representatives of 15 international, non-governmental organizations working in Armenia visit Kornidzor village border

NATO official: Key to ensure freedom of movement through Lachin corridor, to address pressing humanitarian needs

Catholicos of All Armenians receives EU ambassador to Armenia

Armenia signs memorandum of cooperation with UN World Food Programme

Fitch Upgrades Ardshinbank's rating

Dollar, euro gain value in Armenia

Armenia FM extends condolences to Georgia people, authorities

We will have 2 options left: armed resistance with great bloodshed, or exit from Karabakh, presidential advisor says

Canada calls on Azerbaijan to stop Lachin corridor blockage

Armenia finance minister, new UAE envoy discuss trade and economic relations (PHOTOS)

Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan, abducted by Azerbaijan, has not contacted his family to this day, daughter says

Gallup: 94.4% of Armenia citizens say it is unacceptable for Karabakh population to be part of Azerbaijan

Gallup: Only 13.3% of respondents would vote for Armenia ruling party if there was parliamentary election on Sunday

Armenia defense minister awards US defense attaché with Military Cooperation medal (PHOTOS)

Armenia judges hold general meeting

Armenia NGOs demand urgent call for action by UN Security Council to address humanitarian crisis Karabakh

Families of soldiers who went missing in 2020 war holding protest outside Armenia government building

Blockade for blockade: Cyprus Armenians stage protest in support of Karabakh

Russian MFA official: Exports from Armenia to Russia registered record growth in 2023

Armenia deputy FM on Azerbaijan president statement: Impunity gives green light for new atrocity crimes

Frank Pallone: International community must act together to ensure Aliyev ends his blockade of Lachin corridor

Denis Gonchar: Russian diplomats will come to Armenia's Kapan in September regarding opening of consulate

Armenia, Azerbaijan not ready for peace treaty under any conditions, Russia MFA official says

Russia MFA: Armenia, Azerbaijan will carry out ‘home processing’ of Moscow proposals on de-escalation

US court decides not to have Trump arrested

State minister: Azerbaijan is trying to deliver humiliating, insulting ‘humanity’ to people of Karabakh

Russia MFA official announces West's attempts to harm Russian-Armenian partnership

Russia MFA: Hastily prepared peace treaty between Azerbaijan, Armenia will lead to new conflicts

Newspaper: Karabakh army ex-commander Samvel Babayan has become Armenia PM's mouthpiece in Artsakh

Hyundai, Kia recall more than 91,000 cars from US market

Armenia deputy FM: Cost of inaction is too high, we call on UN and its Security Council to undertake urgent measures

At UN Security Council session Switzerland representative reflects on Lachin corridor blockage

ECtHR gives Azerbaijan time to provide information regarding Karabakh resident Rashid Beglaryan

Karabakh ombudsman welcomes Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect statement on ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan

Armenia MFA official: International pressure on Azerbaijan is increasing, we have positive developments

MFA spox: No change in matter of deploying CSTO monitoring mission on Armenia border with Azerbaijan

Armenia to present situation in Karabakh during UN Security Council open discussion

Azerbaijan MFA: Armenia must support use of Aghdam route

Karabakh resident abducted at Lachin corridor is charged in Azerbaijan

Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect calls on Azerbaijan to ensure free movement through Lachin corridor

Sputnik Armenia: Metal smelting plant being built in Armenia’s Yeraskh village is planned to be moved in near future

Armenia, Karabakh lawyers appeal to administrative court against PM Pashinyan

Zara Amatuni: Red Cross representatives not yet visited Karabakh resident Rashid Beglaryan detained by Azerbaijan

Yerevan municipal election campaign to kick off on August 23

Azerbaijan ombudsperson visits detained Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan