Vardan Sargsyan: Humanitarian crisis in Karabakh is deepening, with widespread malnutrition

The humanitarian cargo sent from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh is in the Kornidzor village border area for the 11th day; there is no movement. Vardan Sargsyan, the representative of Armenia’s working group for the management of the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), told Lurer (News) program Public TV Company of Armenia that the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh is not only not weakening, but also deepening.

According to him, extremely disturbing and painful incidents are recorded in Artsakh almost on a daily basis: people pass out in the food lines in the heat, women and children are in the bread lines day and night, there are widespread cases of malnutrition, which is fraught with health risks especially for vulnerable groups, and there is an increase in the number of deaths.

Sargsyan believes that there is a better understanding and perception among the international community of the difficult situation created, which is evidenced by the calls from the governments of various countries, foreign political departments, and international organizations.

"Indifference is simply inadmissible in the dire situation," he said.

To the question whether there is a change in Azerbaijan's behavior after those calls, Sargsyan answered: "These calls are targeted, they emphasize the urgent need to remove the blockade of the Lachin corridor, the imperative to provide humanitarian access to Nagorno-Karabakh. Perhaps this is not a coincidence, as calling the Lachin corridor ‘the road of life’ is not just abstract words, the phrase ‘Food for life’ that you see on our trucks is not just a slogan, it is the process aimed at saving lives, which the Armenian government has initiated.”

Sargsyan stressed that the statements of the Azerbaijani side, which are aimed at the speculations of this exclusively humanitarian process, cause bewilderment.

He emphasized that the Armenian side is engaged in this initiative conscientiously and constructively, and that they expect a similar attitude from Azerbaijan as well.