News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
August 08
USD
386.09
EUR
423.62
RUB
4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
August 08
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.09
EUR
423.62
RUB
4
Show news feed
Vardan Sargsyan: Humanitarian crisis in Karabakh is deepening, with widespread malnutrition
Vardan Sargsyan: Humanitarian crisis in Karabakh is deepening, with widespread malnutrition
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

The humanitarian cargo sent from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh is in the Kornidzor village border area for the 11th day; there is no movement. Vardan Sargsyan, the representative of Armenia’s working group for the management of the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), told Lurer (News) program Public TV Company of Armenia that the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh is not only not weakening, but also deepening.

According to him, extremely disturbing and painful incidents are recorded in Artsakh almost on a daily basis: people pass out in the food lines in the heat, women and children are in the bread lines day and night, there are widespread cases of malnutrition, which is fraught with health risks especially for vulnerable groups, and there is an increase in the number of deaths.

Sargsyan believes that there is a better understanding and perception among the international community of the difficult situation created, which is evidenced by the calls from the governments of various countries, foreign political departments, and international organizations.

"Indifference is simply inadmissible in the dire situation," he said.

To the question whether there is a change in Azerbaijan's behavior after those calls, Sargsyan answered: "These calls are targeted, they emphasize the urgent need to remove the blockade of the Lachin corridor, the imperative to provide humanitarian access to Nagorno-Karabakh. Perhaps this is not a coincidence, as calling the Lachin corridor ‘the road of life’ is not just abstract words, the phrase ‘Food for life’ that you see on our trucks is not just a slogan, it is the process aimed at saving lives, which the Armenian government has initiated.”

Sargsyan stressed that the statements of the Azerbaijani side, which are aimed at the speculations of this exclusively humanitarian process, cause bewilderment.

He emphasized that the Armenian side is engaged in this initiative conscientiously and constructively, and that they expect a similar attitude from Azerbaijan as well.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
UN experts call on Azerbaijan to immediately restore free movement through Lachin corridor
They expressed alarm over the ongoing blockade of the corridor by Azerbaijan, which they say has led to a dire humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh…
 Karabakh state minister: Even in these conditions there are still people who are engaged in idle talk
Today, Artsakh is experiencing rather difficult times…
 Aram I, Vatican bishop discuss current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh
The Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia of the Armenian Apostolic Church received the papal nuncio…
 Azerbaijan slams UN experts for their objective assessments of situation in Karabakh
The Azerbaijani MFA accused them of "interference in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan”…
 UNICEF urges to place Karabakh children’s safety, survival above all other considerations
It called on all parties to ensure humanitarian access for the distribution of critical supplies to the Artsakh children and their families…
 European Parliament member considers Lachin corridor blocking a war crime
Costas Mavrides (Cyprus) called on the international community to impose sanctions on Azerbaijan…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos