US State Department: Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement remains within reach

The US believes, despite any comments from other countries who are not a party to this matter, that a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan remains within reach. Matthew Miller, Spokesperson of US Department of State, stated this during Monday’s Department press briefing.
"We have been engaged directly with those countries. (…). And we will continue to work with them to pursue it," he said.
Also, Miller recalled that Louis Bono, Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations of the US Department of State, traveled to the region last week and engaged directly with the parties.