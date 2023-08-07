Azerbaijan slams UN experts for their objective assessments of situation in Karabakh

Claims of some special rapporteurs and the independent expert of the United Nations Human Rights Council on Azerbaijan’s alleged blockade of the “Lachin corridor,” as well as the “tense humanitarian situation” in the “Nagorno-Karabakh” region are both regrettable, as well as indicative of the attempts to turn UN bodies into a tool for political manipulations. This is noted in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan, local media report.

The Azerbaijan MFA has decided to impose their approach on the UN, and it considered the use of the phrase “Nagorno-Karabakh” unacceptable.

Also, the MFA of Azerbaijan has accused the UN experts of "interference in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan,” as well as of “double standards against it.”