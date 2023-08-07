News
Azerbaijan slams UN experts for their objective assessments of situation in Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Claims of some special rapporteurs and the independent expert of the United Nations Human Rights Council on Azerbaijan’s alleged blockade of the “Lachin corridor,” as well as the “tense humanitarian situation” in the “Nagorno-Karabakh” region are both regrettable, as well as indicative of the attempts to turn UN bodies into a tool for political manipulations. This is noted in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan, local media report.

The Azerbaijan MFA has decided to impose their approach on the UN, and it considered the use of the phrase “Nagorno-Karabakh” unacceptable.

Also, the MFA of Azerbaijan has accused the UN experts of "interference in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan,” as well as of “double standards against it.”
Read more:
All
UN experts call on Azerbaijan to immediately restore free movement through Lachin corridor
They expressed alarm over the ongoing blockade of the corridor by Azerbaijan, which they say has led to a dire humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh…
 Karabakh state minister: Even in these conditions there are still people who are engaged in idle talk
Today, Artsakh is experiencing rather difficult times…
 Aram I, Vatican bishop discuss current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh
The Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia of the Armenian Apostolic Church received the papal nuncio…
 Vardan Sargsyan: Humanitarian crisis in Karabakh is deepening, with widespread malnutrition
The representative of Armenia’s working group for the management of the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh noted…
 UNICEF urges to place Karabakh children’s safety, survival above all other considerations
It called on all parties to ensure humanitarian access for the distribution of critical supplies to the Artsakh children and their families…
 European Parliament member considers Lachin corridor blocking a war crime
Costas Mavrides (Cyprus) called on the international community to impose sanctions on Azerbaijan…
