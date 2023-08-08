Newspaper: Armenia parliament new session to be heated, ruling force already has decision

Zhoghovurd newspaper of Armenia writes: The parliament will resume its work on September 12.
As reported by the parliamentary sources of Zhoghovurd daily, the new NA [(National Assembly)] session will be heated, a number of important and high-profile draft laws shall be discussed, including the HayaKve initiative’s draft law, which envisions a severe punishment for refusing Nagorno-Karabakh’s self-determination and belittling the significance of the Armenian Genocide. The draft will come to the NA in mid-September; it needs to be adopted in the NA by the majority of the MPs' votes.
Zhoghovurd daily learned from its sources among the authorities that the CC [(i.e. the ruling majority Civil Contract Faction in the NA)] already has a final decision that they will vote against the draft.
The new NA session will also discuss the long-debated Rome Statute, which is still in the government. The thing is that the CC members still don't know how to deal with the draft, how to make the strained relations with Russia not even more strained. It is due to this that the draft is still hanging in the air, the government is not sending it to NA.
So, we can record that the fall will be heated; on the one hand, the NA sessions, on the other hand, the [Yerevan] council of elders elections.