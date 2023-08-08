Andranik Tevanyan: Mother Armenia movement will run in Yerevan municipal elections

The Mother Armenia movement has decided to run in the Yerevan Council of Elders elections. Andranik Tevanyan, the coordinator of this movement, announced this in a video message.
"I am near the statue of Mother Armenia, which is a very symbolic place for the residents of Yerevan and the entire Armenian people. [Armenian PM] Nikol Pashinyan's illegitimate policy, which is a threat to Armenia and Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)], is unacceptable to us. We do not accept Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan, and we want to prevent the abdication of Armenia. I am convinced that we have the chance to build a safe and strong country. The Mother Armenia movement has decided to run in the Yerevan Council of Elders elections, which we consider as an opportunity for a complete change of power and to get the country out of this situation," Tevanyan noted.