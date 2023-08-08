Karabakh state minister: Even in these conditions there are still people who are engaged in idle talk

Today, Artsakh is experiencing rather difficult times. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Minister of State Gurgen Nersisyan wrote this on Facebook. He continued as follows, in particular

“The AR [(Artsakh Republic)] government is constantly working to mitigate the problems faced by the population. Much of that work is done without voicing and quietly; and there are a number of issues that are, for obvious reasons, impossible to talk about publicly. That work is done in the presence of many systemic, personnel, and human quality problems, which we hardly talk about.

But even in these conditions, there are still people who are engaged in idle talk (…).

Unfortunately, under overload conditions, many such phenomena go unnoticed or unreacted, which sometimes creates additional comfort for some in misleading the public and managing their emotions.

Nevertheless, we would like to make several records which are of great importance in the current situation.

While being under the blockade [by Azerbaijan], along with taking care of the needs of the 120,000 people of Artsakh, it is thanks to the storage of various products by the government that we were able to organize both spring sowing in amounts exceeding the previous years, as well as certain harvesting. While being under the blockade, it is thanks to the work done by the government of the Artsakh Republic and the residents of our rural communities that today our citizens are able to get a minimum amount of food, fruits and vegetables. Artsakh is not only Stepanakert; the problems that exist in the capital have their expression in the regions as well. The long lines for bread and other products are due to the scarcity of the product being obtained, which is mainly as a result of causing panic in the population by spreading false information. (…). The government has provided and provides fuel only for the work of harvesting and organizing the country's internal life. Fuel has not been and will not be provided to anyone for any other purpose. Every day, the AR government provides assistance hundreds of needy families, and this process is continuous. (…). The information circulating from time to time that supposedly unnecessary goods were brought to Artsakh by humanitarian cargo during the blockade are clearly false. (…).

I call upon state bodies and officials to draw conclusions from objective criticisms, but never indulge in gossip and emotionalism. (…).”