Azerbaijan ombudsperson representatives visit detained Karabakh resident Rashid Beglaryan

The members of the national preventive group for the prevention of torture under the ombudsperson of Azerbaijan visited the detained Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) resident, Rashid Beglaryan.
"A confidential conversation was held with him, legislative acts were handed in his native language. During the inspection, it was found that Beglaryan's rights are protected, he is provided with the necessary medical and psychological assistance, which he confirmed," Azerbaijani media report.
Rashid Beglaryan had gotten lost and ended up in the Artsakh territory now under the control of Azerbaijan, and then he was abducted and detained by the Azerbaijani military.