Ex-mayor Hayk Marutyan to run in Yerevan election

Hayk Marutyan, the former mayor of Yerevan, will run in the elections of the Yerevan Council of Elders. He announced this in his Facebook video message.
"In recent times, people approach me a lot and ask if I will run in the mayoral elections. My answer is but one: I haven't decided yet. On one side is my family, my personal life, my work, on the other side: Yerevan, and society's disappointment with the existing realities. (…) a person cannot have personal well-being when the environment is unwell. There can be no personal happiness when the country is not happy. (…). I need the country to flourish, the society to get out of apathy. If we don't do it, people will do it who are guided only by their own and group interests, who don't care about people—and not only figuratively, but literally. Therefore, I announce that I will run in the upcoming council of elders’ elections with my team. Our team does not have a lot of money, media, oligarchs; our only ‘wealth’ is you: the people of Yerevan. You are the only one who decides. We can do everything together," Marutyan said, in particular.