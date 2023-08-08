News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
August 08
USD
386.46
EUR
423.29
RUB
4.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
August 08
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.46
EUR
423.29
RUB
4.03
Show news feed
Tasnim: Iran, Armenia security councils’ heads discuss regional situation
Tasnim: Iran, Armenia security councils’ heads discuss regional situation
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

Reaffirming Iran’s support for efforts to ensure peace across the region, the secretary of the country’s Supreme National Security Council called for the negotiated settlement of conflicts, Tasnim reported.

In a telephone conversation with Secretary of Armenia's Security Council Armen Grigoryan on Monday, Ali Akbar Ahmadian said diplomacy and dialogue are the best options to put an end to conflicts among countries.

He stressed that Iran fully supports the establishment of sustainable peace in the region.

The Armenian and Iranian security chiefs discussed mutual issues as well, especially the expansion of economic ties, and the latest developments in the region.

Grigoryan congratulated Ahmadian on the post and wished him success in the important position, hoping that it would bring benefit for the friendly people of Iran, Press TV reported.

Last month, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi told Armenia's Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Tehran that Iran supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all regional countries and firmly opposes any geopolitical change in the region.

Also, the Iranian president stressed the importance of improving ties with Armenia and said no obstacle can hinder the expansion of mutual relations.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US State Department spox.: Turkey can play productive role in Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ normalization
Matthew Miller noted that he does not “want to speak with respect to Russia when it comes to Armenia and Azerbaijan"…
 Red Cross representatives visit 2 Azerbaijani soldiers who illegally entered Armenia
The opportunity was given [to them] to make a phone call and write Red Cross letters to the families…
 Armenia responds to Azerbaijan letter regarding plant under construction in Yeraskh village
In its reply letter, the Ministry of Environment of Armenia demanded that Azerbaijan stop using illegal force on Armenia's sovereign territory…
 Hurriyet: Putin-Erdogan talks will discuss Turkey relations with Azerbaijan, Armenia
The Russian president’s visit to Turkey is expected at the end of August…
 Hakan Fidan: Turkey-Armenia, Azerbaijan-Armenia relations’ normalization process should proceed in parallel
The process of settlement in the Middle East and South Caucasus has accelerated, the Turkish FM said…
 Armenia-Azerbaijan relations to be discussed at Turkey government Cabinet session
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will chair the session…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos