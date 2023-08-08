Armenia responds to Azerbaijan letter regarding plant under construction in Yeraskh village

The Ministry of Environment of Armenia received Azerbaijan's letter regarding the metal smelting plant being built in Yeraskh village of Armenia’s Ararat Province, and responded to it. Spokesperson of the ministry, Ani Hakobyan, announced this in an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

She added that in the reply letter, Armenia denied Azerbaijan's accusations that the plant is being built in violation of environmental norms and, in turn, demanded that Azerbaijan stop using illegal force on Armenia's sovereign territory.

Also, the Ministry of Environment provided Minister Hakob Simidyan's aforesaid reply letter.

A large Armenian-American metal smelting plant is being built in Yeraskh, with an investment of $70 million. Azerbaijan targets and shoots at the construction site of this plant on a regular basis and impedes construction work.

The owners of this iron smelting plant being built in Yeraskh are the American companies Virtual Funding and CSE Global Investments. On July 14, they addressed Azerbaijan in a joint statement, warning that if Azerbaijan fires again in the direction of unarmed workers, they will consider it a direct hit at American capital, and that these shootings do not have an environmental motive and are a purely political decision.

And before that, on June 20, the Armenian and US national flags were raised at the construction site of this plant.