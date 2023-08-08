News
Red Cross transports 11 medical patients from Karabakh to Armenia after 11 days of complete blockade by Azerbaijan
Red Cross transports 11 medical patients from Karabakh to Armenia after 11 days of complete blockade by Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

After the 11-day complete blockade by Azerbaijan, and with the mediation and escorting of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), 11 medical patients from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) were transferred Tuesday to specialized medical centers of Armenia to receive immediate medical care, the Artsakh Ministry of Health reports.

Nine of these patients are receiving scheduled hemodialysis; but due to the scarcity of medicines and medical supplies in Artsakh because of the aforesaid blockade, they are unable to receive the necessary medical care and face the risk of death, while the other two patients are in severe condition due to cancer.

And nine patients, who had been transferred to Armenia for medical treatment within the framework of state funding, are expected to return to Artsakh during the day with ICRC vehicles, and together with their accompanying persons.

The Azerbaijani side continuously prohibits the supply of much-needed medicines and medical supplies to Artsakh by Red Cross vehicles, and many medical patients from Artsakh are still waiting for their transfer to Armenia and return to Artsakh.

Thirty children are currently receiving inpatient treatment at Arevik Medical Center in Artsakh, and eight of them are at the neonatal and intensive care units.

And 80 patients are receiving inpatient treatment at the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh, eight of them are at the intensive care unit, and four of these eight are in critical condition.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
