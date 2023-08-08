News
Protesters give Armenia government time until 6pm to have Lachin corridor reopened
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


An employee of the letters’ department of the Armenian met with the members of the Crusaders detachment that participated in the recent Nagorno-Karabakh war, who are protesting in front of the main government building, and demanding the reopening of the Lachin corridor.

"I haven't talked to the official, but whoever we talked to can deliver our message. If the food does not enter Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)], the road is not opened by 18:00, we will open that road. Now I don't even want to meet with anyone. If food does not enter Artsakh by 18:00, we will go to Artsakh. It's okay, we will find weapons, we are the ones fighting; we won't let them give away in white shirts what we have kept," Sargis Poghosyan, the commander of the Crusader detachment, told reporters.
