Delegation visiting Armenia on US Senator Robert Menendez’s instruction is in Syunik Province (PHOTOS)

The delegation headed by Sarah Arkin and Damian Murphy, representatives of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is visiting Armenia on the instructions of Senator Robert Menendez, the chairman of this committee, the Syunik provincial hall reports.

On Monday, they met with Syunik Province governor Robert Ghukasyan and Goris city mayor Arush Arushanyan, during which they were informed about the situation on the borders of Syunik, Azerbaijan's encroachment on the sovereign territory of Armenia, as well as the Azerbaijani blockade of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and the resultant humanitarian disaster.

On Tuesday, the delegation, accompanied by the governor of Syunik, visited Kornidzor village of Tegh community, where Governor Ghukasyan presented them with the fact that the Hakari bridge is closed by the Azerbaijanis and the absence of two-way traffic there.

Also, the representatives of the US Senate observed the fact that the vehicles with humanitarian cargo sent by the Armenian government have been waiting on the Armenian side of the border for days and are unable to reach the people of Artsakh who need them.