Karabakh war-participating detachment members block avenue near Armenia government building

The members of the Crusaders detachment, which participated in the recent Nagorno-Karabakh war and are staging a protest in front of the main building of the Armenian government, have blocked Tigran Mets Avenue nearby the aforementioned building.
"This is the matter of the nation, we are waiting for you all. Join us!" they said.
These protesters demand from the Armenian government to have the Lachin corridor reopened for delivering food to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Otherwise, they make threats to reopen it with their own forces.