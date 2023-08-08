Turkey army General Staff head of intelligence visits Azerbaijan

Poland new envoy expresses readiness to assist reforms within Armenia internal affairs ministry (PHOTOS)

Estonia ambassador to Armenia joins EU civilian monitoring mission patrol

Congressman Adam Schiff: We must recognize Artsakh Republic independence if we truly stand for democracy, human rights

Robert Khachatryan, Andrea Wiktorin discuss EU-assisted high-tech projects in Armenia

Who are included in ex-mayor Hayk Marutyan's political team for Yerevan Council of Elders’ election?

How to succeed in IT companies? Tips from a former Google employee

Armenia PM congratulates newly appointed Tunis colleague

Armenia wins 1 gold, 4 silver medals at International Mathematics Competition for University Students

US State Department spox.: Turkey can play productive role in Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ normalization

Crusaders detachment members reopen avenue nearby Armenia government building

Armenia national opera and ballet theater has new director

Karabakh war-participating detachment members block avenue near Armenia government building

Delegation visiting Armenia on US Senator Robert Menendez’s instruction is in Syunik Province (PHOTOS)

Protesters give Armenia government time until 6pm to have Lachin corridor reopened

WhatsApp has a new feature for iPhone owners

Red Cross transports 11 medical patients from Karabakh to Armenia after 11 days of complete blockade by Azerbaijan

Karabakh war-participating detachment members protest outside Armenia government building

Red Cross representatives visit 2 Azerbaijani soldiers who illegally entered Armenia

Study reveals how muscle cells deteriorate with age

With which party ex-mayor Hayk Marutyan will run in Yerevan municipal elections?

Armenia responds to Azerbaijan letter regarding plant under construction in Yeraskh village

Tasnim: Iran, Armenia security councils’ heads discuss regional situation

Armenia Security Council chief briefs Iran diplomat on humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh

Tesla CFO unexpectedly resigns

Ex-mayor Hayk Marutyan to run in Yerevan election

Which iPhone is the best and doesn't have useless features?

Health ministry: Comprehensive siege of Karabakh leads to considerable increase in mortality, morbidity rates

Azerbaijan ombudsperson representatives visit detained Karabakh resident Rashid Beglaryan

UN experts call on Azerbaijan to immediately restore free movement through Lachin corridor

Karabakh state minister: Even in these conditions there are still people who are engaged in idle talk

Aracy Balabanian, Armenian star of Brazil TV series, dies aged 83

World’s largest Nissan to go out of production

Mourinho: I can finally sleep well

Aram I, Vatican bishop discuss current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Andranik Tevanyan: Mother Armenia movement will run in Yerevan municipal elections

Historic space mission: India's Chandrayaan-3 flies to the moon, first images emerge

Newspaper: Armenia parliament new session to be heated, ruling force already has decision

Lucas Zelarayan holds first training in Saudi Arabia

Liverpool win 3-1

Azerbaijan slams UN experts for their objective assessments of situation in Karabakh

US State Department: Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement remains within reach

Another stunning photo from James Webb: In the center of the Ring Nebula, you can see the remains of a white dwarf that has shed its shell (photo, video)

Vardan Sargsyan: Humanitarian crisis in Karabakh is deepening, with widespread malnutrition

New research method determines health impacts of heat and air quality

The cameras in the supermarkets of the future will be like this: They will monitor and analyze your behavior

Turkey ministers’ council discusses Armenia-Azerbaijan relations

Armenia internal affairs minister, China ambassador confer on bilateral cooperation

About 256,000 tourists visit Armenia in July

Armenian Tourism Federation president: Whoever happens should not represent our country

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 and OnePlus Open: Two new folding smartphones with interesting specifications to appear on the market (photo)

Karabakh legislature new head: We will continue fight for preservation, strengthening of Artsakh statehood at any cost

Armenia Security Council chief has telephone conversation with newly appointed Iran counterpart

UNICEF urges to place Karabakh children’s safety, survival above all other considerations

Red Cross visits Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan, abducted by Azerbaijan

Yerevan murder circumstances being ascertained, criminal proceedings launched (PHOTOS)

Newly appointed UAE envoy ready to assist in Armenia justice sector reforms (PHOTOS)

Hurriyet: Putin-Erdogan talks will discuss Turkey relations with Azerbaijan, Armenia

What are most popular names given to Armenia newborns in first 6 months of 2023?

European Parliament member considers Lachin corridor blocking a war crime

Artur Osipyan: Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh turned down petition to escort motorcade to Hakari bridge

Hakan Fidan: Turkey-Armenia, Azerbaijan-Armenia relations’ normalization process should proceed in parallel

iPhone 15 Pro: Screen comparison with older models

Karabakh residents protest in front of Armenia MFA

American Armenians start sit-in, in support of Karabakh, outside Congressman Adam Schiff’s office

shamshyan.com: Shootings in Yerevan, man with gunshot wound in the head dies in hospital

Depression and anxiety not linked to higher risk for most cancers, analysis finds

Person, 35, found dead in Armenia’s Lake Sevan

Armenia MFA spox: Clear steps needed to implement all international calls, decisions regarding Karabakh

Malta Armenians hold peaceful demonstration in support of Karabakh

Karabakh has a cash problem

WhatsApp and Viber now have a caller ID from Yandex: It will warn you about scammers and spam

World Council of Churches, Conference of European Churches call on Borrell to have Karabakh blockade lifted

Karabakh National Assembly has new speaker

Armenia-Azerbaijan relations to be discussed at Turkey government Cabinet session

Karabakh legislature ruling faction nominates opposition ARF MP Davit Ishkhanyan for post of parliament speaker

Zuckerberg vs. Musk fight will be live-streamed on X: Zuck suggests using a more “reliable platform”

Military junta closes Niger airspace

Karabakh boxing federation president: We are ready to starve like this but keep our land

Messi nets 2 goals in third consecutive game

Azerbaijan fires at Armenia positions, also uses mortars

President of Karabakh: It’s as result of government activities that we have chance not to starve yet

Arayik Harutyunyan: The West made effort to organize a Baku-Stepanakert meeting in 3rd country

President of Karabakh: There seems to be tacit agreement to leave us all alone with Azerbaijan

Arayik Harutyunyan: Azerbaijan wants to abandon tripartite statement, to continue the war

Karabakh President: Humanitarian disaster border is crossed, now we are witnessing Azerbaijan’s genocidal policy

Artur Abraham calls on the UN and the civilized world to intervene in the situation around the Lachin corridor

Ruben Vardanyan: What is needed now is pressure on Aliyev

China hit by torrential rains: 10 people killed, 18 others missing

Turkish opposition leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu's motorcade has been caught up in a chain accident: there are casualties

Artsakh citizens faint in lines for bread

Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Humanitarian access should be ensured across the Lachin corridor

Czech Ambassador to Armenia visits Lachin

Urgent international action needed to halt Azerbaijan's genocidal intent

Day 11 of Baku blocking humanitarian cargo for Artsakh

Armenia MIA Head, Indian Ambassador discuss further cooperation

Stockholm suburbs shooting kills one, injures another

Russia starts Gastello kamikaze UAV production

Hayaqve legislative initiative enters decisive phase

ACT Alliance urges Baku to immediately unblock Lachin corridor