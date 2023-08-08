News
US State Department spox.: Turkey can play productive role in Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ normalization
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

I don’t want to speak to it in detail—it’s a private diplomatic conversation—other than to say that we do believe that Turkiye has a productive role it can play in this. Matthew Miller, Spokesperson of US Department of State, stated this during Monday’s Department press briefing, when asked how he defines the role of Turkey in the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Also, the spokesperson of the US State Department noted that he does not “want to speak with respect to Russia when it comes to Armenia and Azerbaijan."

"I want to speak with respect to those two countries who are directly related—who are direct parties in this dispute.  We have been engaged directly with those countries; Special Envoy [Louis] Bono [i.e. Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations of the US Department of State] traveled to the region last week and engaged directly with them.  And we believe, despite any comments from other countries who are not a party to this matter, that an agreement remains within reach, and we will continue to work with them to pursue it," Miller added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
