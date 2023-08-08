News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
August 08
USD
386.46
EUR
423.29
RUB
4.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
August 08
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.46
EUR
423.29
RUB
4.03
Show news feed
Congressman Adam Schiff: We must recognize Artsakh Republic independence if we truly stand for democracy, human rights
Congressman Adam Schiff: We must recognize Artsakh Republic independence if we truly stand for democracy, human rights
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Diaspora
Theme: Politics

From the day the blockade of the Lachin Corridor began, I, alongside my colleagues in Congress and Armenians around the country, have urged the White House, the State Department, and USAID, to take action to protect the people of Artsakh and their right to self-determination. Congressman Adam Schiff wrote this on Facebook. He added as follows:

“With Azerbaijan’s refusal to allow the International Committee of the Red Cross to deliver lifesaving humanitarian aid in, and transport patients requiring urgent medical attention out of Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)], the need for the international community to take action and find a lasting solution to the conflict grows with each passing day. I've persistently called for Azerbaijan to lift the blockade and allow humanitarian aid to move freely via the Lachin Corridor, and I have urged President Biden to take immediate action to address the dire situation in Artsakh.

“From condemning ceasefire violations, advocating for the release of Armenian prisoners of war, to calling for sanctions and accountability for Azerbaijan, I’ve always been steadfast in my commitment to ensuring the protection of fundamental rights for the people of Artsakh.

“As a Co-Chair of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, I've also advocated for international action to end this crisis peacefully. If we truly stand for democracy and human rights, we must recognize the independence of the Republic of Artsakh and oppose the ethnic cleansing and threats of genocide faced by the Armenian community in their ancestral homeland.

“By using all tools at our disposal, including pushing for U.S. humanitarian aid to Artsakh, cutting off military and other assistance to Azerbaijan, and imposing sanctions on those responsible for this crisis, we can ensure Artsakh’s safety now and in the future.

I will be with you every step of the way and will always stand with the people of Armenia and Artsakh.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Crusaders detachment members reopen avenue nearby Armenia government building
They demand from the government to have the Lachin corridor reopened…
 Karabakh war-participating detachment members block avenue near Armenia government building
"This is the matter of the nation, we are waiting for you all. Join us!" they said…
 Delegation visiting Armenia on US Senator Robert Menendez’s instruction is in Syunik Province (PHOTOS)
They observed the fact that the vehicles with humanitarian cargo sent by the Armenian government have been waiting on the Armenian side of the border for days and are unable to reach the people of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) who need them…
 Red Cross transports 11 medical patients from Karabakh to Armenia after 11 days of complete blockade by Azerbaijan
And nine patients, who had been transferred to Armenia for medical treatment within the framework of state funding, are expected to return to Artsakh during the day with ICRC vehicles…
 Armenia Security Council chief briefs Iran diplomat on humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh
Armen Grigoryan received newly appointed Iranian Ambassador Mehdi Sobhani…
 Health ministry: Comprehensive siege of Karabakh leads to considerable increase in mortality, morbidity rates
There has been a severe shortage of medications and food, along with constant stress among the population…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos