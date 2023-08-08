Robert Khachatryan, Andrea Wiktorin discuss EU-assisted high-tech projects in Armenia

Minister of High-Tech Industry Robert Khachatryan on Monday received Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Armenia, who is completing her diplomatic mission in the country, the Ministry of High-Tech Industry of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

During the meeting, the importance of long-term track record of EU-Armenia cooperation and formed partnership relationships was emphasized once again, and the course of the projects being implemented in Armenia with EU assistance in the high-tech sector was discussed.

Also, Khachatryan presented the work and legislative initiatives being implemented by his ministry in telecommunications, digitization, and cybersecurity.