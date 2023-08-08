Poland new envoy expresses readiness to assist reforms within Armenia internal affairs ministry (PHOTOS)

Minister of Internal Affairs Vahe Ghazaryan on Tuesday received the newly appointed Ambassador of Poland to Armenia, Piotr Skwiecinski, Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Armenia.
Ghazaryan lauded the cooperation between the ministries of internal affairs of the two countries, which began within the framework of the agreement signed in 2004.
The minister reflected on the reforms being implemented within the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Armenia, and highlighted the part of international partners, particularly the European Union, in that process.
Ambassador Skwiecinski, in turn, welcomed the aforesaid reforms, and expressed his willingness to assist in their process.
Matters related to the exchange of experience and training of specialists were also discussed during the meeting.
In addition, the parties expressed readiness to further strengthen their close cooperation.