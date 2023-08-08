Russia MoD records ceasefire violation in Nagorno-Karabakh

The Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to carry out tasks in Nagorno-Karabakh. At thirty observation points, Russian peacekeepers oversee the situation around the clock and monitor the observance of the ceasefire. This is stated in Tuesday’s information bulletin of the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) regarding the activities of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.
A violation of the ceasefire was recorded in Askeran region; there were no casualties or injuries. The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is conducting an investigation with the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides regarding this fact.
In order to ensure the safety of Russian peacekeepers and prevent possible incidents, continuous cooperation is maintained with the general staffs of the armed forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan.