Wednesday
August 09
Wednesday
August 09
Erdogan confirms Turkey participation in 2020 war against Karabakh
Erdogan confirms Turkey participation in 2020 war against Karabakh
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has confirmed his country's participation in the 2020 war against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Armenians.

"Thanks to our collaboration with Azerbaijan, Karabakh was liberated," he admitted.

Erdogan believes that after the aforesaid Turkish-Azerbaijani military aggression, there is a chance of maintaining peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

But the “fruits” of this peace and stability are fully felt by the people of Artsakh, who are deprived of contact with the outside world and face a major humanitarian crisis due to the ongoing blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan.

Erdogan stated that Turkey will further strengthen relations with Azerbaijan in all domains.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
