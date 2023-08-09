News
Show news feed
Armenia MFA spox: Abducting of patient under Red Cross care must be condemned
Armenia MFA spox: Abducting of patient under Red Cross care must be condemned
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

Armenia appreciates the humanitarian role of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Nagorno-Karabakh, so stresses that Azerbaijan's continuous obstruction of it and abducting of patients under ICRC care are unacceptable and must be condemned. Ani Badalyan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia wrote about this on X—former Twitter.

More than 1,760 people are deprived of medical care, thousands of people do not have medicine, the Armenian MFA spokesperson added.
