Newspaper: When Armenia ruling party election headquarters will start working?

Zhoghovurd newspaper of Armenia writes: According to the information of the Zhoghovurd daily, the election headquarters of the ruling Civil Contract [(CC)] Party will operate as of August 23, parallel to the start of the campaign [for the upcoming elections of the Yerevan Council of Elders].
As is known, the CC main headquarters is located in Northern Avenue [in downtown Yerevan]; the office is not ready yet, renovation work is going on there at the moment, due to which they are mixed up at the party. (...).
After the opening of the [main] headquarters, there will be regular gatherings, discussions there related to the council of elders’ elections.
After the opening of the main headquarters, [CC] headquarters will be opened in every administrative district [of Yerevan] (...).