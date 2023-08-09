News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
August 09
USD
386.46
EUR
423.29
RUB
4.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
August 09
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.46
EUR
423.29
RUB
4.03
Show news feed
Azerbaijani economist is detained in Turkey, handed over to homeland
Azerbaijani economist is detained in Turkey, handed over to homeland
Region:Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Society, Incidents

Criminal charges have been brought against Azerbaijani economist Fazil Qasimov, who was detained in Turkey and handed over to his homeland, the Azerbaijani media report.

He was charged under the article of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan on preparation, acquisition or use of counterfeit money or securities by an organized group.

In Narimanov district court, a preventive measure of imprisonment for 3 months and 12 days was chosen against Qasimov.

Qasimov was investigated in the criminal case of Qubad Ibadoglu, the chairman of the Azerbaijan Democracy and Welfare Party.

Fifteen days ago, a preventive measure of imprisonment for 3 months and 26 days was selected against Ibadoglu.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Sputnik Armenia: Where, under what conditions father and son Smbatyan are detained?
Armen Smbatyan, the former ambassador of Armenia to Israel and Russia, and his son Sergey Smbatyan, the artistic director and chief conductor of the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra…
 Yerevan murder circumstances being ascertained, criminal proceedings launched (PHOTOS)
Gunshot marks were found on a car at the scene of the incident…
 shamshyan.com: Shootings in Yerevan, man with gunshot wound in the head dies in hospital
A murder investigation has been launched…
 Person, 35, found dead in Armenia’s Lake Sevan
At a depth of 1.8 meters…
 Armenia FM extends condolences to Georgia people, authorities
Mirzoyan wished endurance and patience to the relatives of the dead…
 I do not know how to comment on this verse about "fraud," says the laywer of Smbatyans
After the announcement by the prosecutor's office about the involvement of the Honored Art Worker of ․․․
Most
Read Viewed
Photos