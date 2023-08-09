Azerbaijani economist is detained in Turkey, handed over to homeland

Criminal charges have been brought against Azerbaijani economist Fazil Qasimov, who was detained in Turkey and handed over to his homeland, the Azerbaijani media report.

He was charged under the article of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan on preparation, acquisition or use of counterfeit money or securities by an organized group.

In Narimanov district court, a preventive measure of imprisonment for 3 months and 12 days was chosen against Qasimov.

Qasimov was investigated in the criminal case of Qubad Ibadoglu, the chairman of the Azerbaijan Democracy and Welfare Party.

Fifteen days ago, a preventive measure of imprisonment for 3 months and 26 days was selected against Ibadoglu.