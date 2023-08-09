News
Los Angeles Armenians block street, march to Congressman Adam Schiff residence
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society


A group of American Armenians are carrying out a peaceful act of disobedience in the city of Burbank, Los Angeles County.

They have blocked street and are marching to the residence of Congressman Adam Schiff, the co-chair of the US Congressional Armenian Issues Caucus.

The demonstrators demand to reopen the Lachin corridor, the lifeline of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and call to stop the genocide of Artsakh Armenians by Azerbaijan.

For three days now, American Armenians have been protesting in defense of Artsakh and calling on the international community to give a strong response to Azerbaijan's actions.

It has been nearly eight months since Azerbaijan has illegally closed the Lachin corridor connecting Artsakh to Armenia and the rest of the world. And Artsakh is under complete blockade for two months. As a result, the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh is deepening day by day, and Artsakh is no longer receiving anything—from medicine to food.
