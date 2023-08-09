Armenia FM briefs Lithuania colleague on situation, growing humanitarian crisis in Karabakh

Armenian foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Wednesday had a telephone conversation with his Lithuanian colleague Gabrielius Landsbergis, Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

Mirzoyan presented to Landsbergis the situation created and the deepening humanitarian crisis in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) as a result of the illegal blocking of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan.

The urgency of supplying food, medicine, and other essential goods to Nagorno-Karabakh was emphasized, as well as the need to ensure the full and uninterrupted activity of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the only international humanitarian organization with access to Nagorno-Karabakh.

Also, the Armenian FM reflected on the abducting of Artsakh resident Vagif Khachatryan, who was being transported from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia for treatment by the ICRC on July 29, by the border service of Azerbaijan, and stressed the absolute inadmissibility of such practices by Azerbaijan.

In addition, Ararat Mirzoyan underscored the importance of taking clear steps by international players, including the EU and its member countries, in order to end the blockade of the Lachin corridor and to prevent steps aimed at Armenian ethnic cleansing by Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh.