Crusaders detachment reaches area where humanitarian aid trucks sent from Armenia to Karabakh are waiting

The members of the Crusaders detachment, which had fought in the recent Nagorno-Karabakh war, have reached the part of Kornidzor village of Armenia where humanitarian aid trucks sent from Armenia to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) have been waiting since July 26. Detachment commander Sargis Poghosyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am about this, and added that there are about 150 of them.

"The situation here is calm. We will rest a little and start negotiating with the [Russian] peacekeepers. If it yields no result, we will have to open the [Lachin] road by force; but that is the most extreme option," added Poghosyan.

The members of the Crusaders detachment on Tuesday staged a protest in front of the main building of the Armenian government. They had given time to the government to have the aforesaid trucks enter Artsakh. Otherwise, they warned that they will resort to force to do this. And not getting an answer from the government, they headed for Kornidzor at night.