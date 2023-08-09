News
Russia MFA: Signal being received from Azerbaijan, Armenia doesn’t mean parties are ready to agree to any conditions
Russia MFA: Signal being received from Azerbaijan, Armenia doesn't mean parties are ready to agree to any conditions
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


The signal being received from Baku and Yerevan regarding the quick achievement of peace does not mean that the parties are ready to agree to any conditions. Alexey Zaitsev, Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Russia, announced this at Wednesday’s press briefing.

He commented on the recent interview of Denis Gonchar, Director of the Fourth Department of the CIS Countries of the Russian foreign ministry, regarding the Armenian-Azerbaijani process, stressing that Gonchar meant that "the process should not be accelerated."

"The process should go so far that in the end it gets high-quality, reliable agreements. It may be beneficial for someone to speed up the process, to achieve something quickly; but the question is how it will be implemented later. This, as I understand, is what he [i.e. Gonchar] emphasized in his speech," Zaitsev emphasized.

According to the representative of the Russian MFA, the preparation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace treaty is one of the elements of the tripartite agreements between the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan and the prime minister of Armenia.

"The Russian side actively supports Baku and Yerevan to prepare that document, uses the political-diplomatic channel at all levels. Tripartite summits are held every year, foreign ministers meet regularly, and recently such a meeting took place. The signal being received from Baku and Yerevan regarding the quick achievement of peace does not mean that the parties are ready to agree to any conditions. It is still necessary to find solutions to a number of complicated topics," concluded Alexey Zaitsev.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
