Armenia FM has phone conversation with Bulgaria counterpart

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on Wednesday had a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria Mariya Gabriel, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informs.

In continuation of the discussions of two ministers within the framework of Dubrovnik Forum in July, Ararat Mirzoyan briefed on the deepening humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from Azerbaijan's illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor and its irreversible consequences for the 120,000 population of Nagorno-Karabakh. Extremely difficult conditions incompatible with a decent life especially for the most sensitive groups such as children, pregnant women and the elderly were highlighted.

Minister Mirzoyan emphasized that despite the clear assessments and appeals of international partners, various bodies, including the UN, Azerbaijan continues the blockade of the Lachin corridor, the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia and the rest of the world. The urgency of taking additional steps in accordance with the decisions of the International Court of Justice of February 22 and July 6 in order to restore free movement through the Lachin corridor as well as to prevent Azerbaijan’s real intention of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh was emphasized.

During the phone call, the sides also touched upon the expansion of partnership between Armenia and Bulgaria, expressing mutual satisfaction with the intensifying political dialogue.