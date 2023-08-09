News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
August 09
USD
386.07
EUR
423.75
RUB
3.96
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
August 09
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.07
EUR
423.75
RUB
3.96
Show news feed
Armenia FM has phone conversation with Bulgaria counterpart
Armenia FM has phone conversation with Bulgaria counterpart
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on Wednesday had a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria Mariya Gabriel, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informs.

In continuation of the discussions of two ministers within the framework of Dubrovnik Forum in July, Ararat Mirzoyan briefed on the deepening humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from Azerbaijan's illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor and its irreversible consequences for the 120,000 population of Nagorno-Karabakh. Extremely difficult conditions incompatible with a decent life especially for the most sensitive groups such as children, pregnant women and the elderly were highlighted.

Minister Mirzoyan emphasized that despite the clear assessments and appeals of international partners, various bodies, including the UN, Azerbaijan continues the blockade of the Lachin corridor, the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia and the rest of the world. The urgency of taking additional steps in accordance with the decisions of the International Court of Justice of February 22 and July 6 in order to restore free movement through the Lachin corridor as well as to prevent Azerbaijan’s real intention of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh was emphasized.

During the phone call, the sides also touched upon the expansion of partnership between Armenia and Bulgaria, expressing mutual satisfaction with the intensifying political dialogue.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
ECtHR forwards to Armenian side Azerbaijan information on abducted Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan
This information was passed on to his relatives…
 Lithuania FM: Crucial to ensure unimpeded movement through Lachin corridor
Gabrielius Landsbergis informed about the telephonic conversation he had with his Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan...
 Armenia parliament vice-speaker briefs Estonia envoy on growing humanitarian crisis in Karabakh
Ruben Rubinyan received Ambassador Riina Kaljurand…
 Ocampo submits report to Karabakh president, concludes that genocide is being committed against people of Artsakh 
Arayik Harutyunyan had a call-meeting with the first prosecutor of the International Criminal Court…
 Armenia FM briefs Spain, Greece counterparts on humanitarian crisis in Karabakh
Ararat Mirzoyan had telephonic conversations with Jose Manuel Albares and George Gerapetritis… 
 Public TV: Another one joins trucks sent from Armenia for Karabakh, this humanitarian aid is from France
"It is welcome that this humanitarian initiative of Armenia is being responded to and joined not only by private companies in Armenia,” said the representative of Armenia’s working group for the management of the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos