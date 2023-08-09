News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
August 09
USD
386.07
EUR
423.75
RUB
3.96
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
August 09
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.07
EUR
423.75
RUB
3.96
Show news feed
Red Cross transfers 10 more medical patients from Karabakh to Armenia
Red Cross transfers 10 more medical patients from Karabakh to Armenia
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Ten patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) were transported Wednesday to specialized medical institutions of Armenia, with accompanying persons as well as the mediation and escorting by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), informs the Artsakh Ministry of Health.

These ten patients are receiving scheduled hemodialysis; but due to the scarcity of medicines and medical supplies in Artsakh because of the ongoing blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan, they are unable to receive the necessary medical care and face the risk of death.

And nine patients, who had been transferred to Armenia for medical treatment within the framework of state funding, are expected to return to Artsakh during the day with ICRC vehicles, and together with their accompanying persons.

Thirty children are currently receiving inpatient treatment at Arevik Medical Center in Artsakh, and seven of them are at the neonatal and intensive care units.

And 85 patients are receiving inpatient treatment at the Republican Medical Center, ten of them are at the intensive care unit, and four of these ten are in critical condition.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
ECtHR forwards to Armenian side Azerbaijan information on abducted Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan
This information was passed on to his relatives…
 Lithuania FM: Crucial to ensure unimpeded movement through Lachin corridor
Gabrielius Landsbergis informed about the telephonic conversation he had with his Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan...
 Armenia parliament vice-speaker briefs Estonia envoy on growing humanitarian crisis in Karabakh
Ruben Rubinyan received Ambassador Riina Kaljurand…
 Ocampo submits report to Karabakh president, concludes that genocide is being committed against people of Artsakh 
Arayik Harutyunyan had a call-meeting with the first prosecutor of the International Criminal Court…
 Armenia FM briefs Spain, Greece counterparts on humanitarian crisis in Karabakh
Ararat Mirzoyan had telephonic conversations with Jose Manuel Albares and George Gerapetritis… 
 Public TV: Another one joins trucks sent from Armenia for Karabakh, this humanitarian aid is from France
"It is welcome that this humanitarian initiative of Armenia is being responded to and joined not only by private companies in Armenia,” said the representative of Armenia’s working group for the management of the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos