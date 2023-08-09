Red Cross transfers 10 more medical patients from Karabakh to Armenia

Ten patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) were transported Wednesday to specialized medical institutions of Armenia, with accompanying persons as well as the mediation and escorting by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), informs the Artsakh Ministry of Health.

These ten patients are receiving scheduled hemodialysis; but due to the scarcity of medicines and medical supplies in Artsakh because of the ongoing blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan, they are unable to receive the necessary medical care and face the risk of death.

And nine patients, who had been transferred to Armenia for medical treatment within the framework of state funding, are expected to return to Artsakh during the day with ICRC vehicles, and together with their accompanying persons.

Thirty children are currently receiving inpatient treatment at Arevik Medical Center in Artsakh, and seven of them are at the neonatal and intensive care units.

And 85 patients are receiving inpatient treatment at the Republican Medical Center, ten of them are at the intensive care unit, and four of these ten are in critical condition.