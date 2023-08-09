News
Armenia defense minister receives newly appointed France ambassador (PHOTOS)
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan on Wednesday received the newly appointed French ambassador, Olivier Decottignies, and the newly appointed French defense attaché to Armenia, Lieutenant Colonel Arnaud Helly.

The Minister of Defense congratulated Ambassador Decottignies and Lieutenant Colonel Helly on the commencing of their mission in Armenia and wished fruitful cooperation, informed the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized the importance of establishment of the Defense Attaché office at the French Embassy in Yerevan, which was implemented within the framework of the agreement reached in September 2022 between Defense Ministers Suren Papikyan and Sebastien Lecornu.

A range of topics on the current status of the Armenian-French defense cooperation and development prospects, as well as regional security, were discussed.
