Wednesday
August 09
Burbank mayor meets with protesting American Armenians demanding lifting of Karabakh blockade
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The mayor of the US city of Burbank, California, Konstantine Anthony, met with the Armenian Americans who are protesting against the ongoing blockade of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) by Azerbaijan.

The mayor said that he is also concerned about Artsakh and is concerned and disappointed that US President Joe Biden is still sending military aid to Azerbaijan.

For three days now, American Armenians have been protesting in defense of Artsakh and calling on the international community to give a strong response to Azerbaijan's actions.

It has been nearly eight months since Azerbaijan has illegally closed the Lachin corridor connecting Artsakh to Armenia and the rest of the world. And Artsakh is under complete blockade for two months. As a result, the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh is deepening day by day, and Artsakh is no longer receiving anything—from medicine to food.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
