Public TV: Another one joins trucks sent from Armenia for Karabakh, this humanitarian aid is from France

It is the 15th day, more than two dozen trucks are in the border area of Kornidzor village of Armenia, and another truck just arrived there, informed the Lurer (News) program—of the Public TV Company of Armenia—reporter working in Syunik Province.

There is no movement of trucks. Vardan Sargsyan, the representative of Armenia’s working group for the management of the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), informed about this during the live broadcast.

"A little while ago, another truck joined our convoy transporting humanitarian goods. This is the initiative of a number of French cities and regions in solidarity with and support for the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, who have been under a blockade [by Azerbaijan] for almost eight months," said Sargsyan, adding that the new humanitarian cargo of more than 20 tons includes food and pasta, and that it was sent from several regions of Paris.

"It is welcome that this humanitarian initiative of Armenia is being responded to and joined not only by private companies in Armenia, but also by the aforementioned cities and regions of friendly France. This proves once again that the escalating humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh is getting an even broader voice, international voice, and proves that urgent steps are needed to open the illegally closed Lachin corridor and provide humanitarian access to Nagorno-Karabakh,” said Vardan Sargsyan.

And asked whether there any guarantees that aforementioned humanitarian cargo located in the border area of Kornidzor will enter Artsakh, the representative of Armenia’s working group for the management of the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh responded: "We continue our steps and discussions to reach the goal of transporting the humanitarian cargo to Nagorno-Karabakh. Unfortunately, at the moment I can say that there is no news or reaction in this regard."