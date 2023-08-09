News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
August 09
USD
386.07
EUR
423.75
RUB
3.96
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
August 09
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.07
EUR
423.75
RUB
3.96
Show news feed
Armenia FM briefs Spain, Greece counterparts on humanitarian crisis in Karabakh
Armenia FM briefs Spain, Greece counterparts on humanitarian crisis in Karabakh
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, discussed the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) by phone with his colleagues from Spain and Greece. He informed about this in his X (Twitter) account.

According to Mirzoyan, during his telephone conversation with Spanish foreign minister Jose Manuel Albares, he presented the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Artsakh and its terrible consequences for the population, including 30 thousand children, 20 thousand elderly, and 9,000 people with disabilities.

"Emphasized urgent need to lift total blockade by Azerbaijan," Mirzoyan added.

In his other post, he informed about the telephone conversation with the Greek foreign minister, George Gerapetritis.

Appreciating the targeted calls by international partners, Mirzoyan stressed the need for concrete steps to implement the International Court of Justice orders on the Lachin corridor blocked by Azerbaijan for around eight months, and to end the complete siege of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Armenian  foreign minister noted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
ECtHR forwards to Armenian side Azerbaijan information on abducted Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan
This information was passed on to his relatives…
 Lithuania FM: Crucial to ensure unimpeded movement through Lachin corridor
Gabrielius Landsbergis informed about the telephonic conversation he had with his Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan...
 Armenia parliament vice-speaker briefs Estonia envoy on growing humanitarian crisis in Karabakh
Ruben Rubinyan received Ambassador Riina Kaljurand…
 Ocampo submits report to Karabakh president, concludes that genocide is being committed against people of Artsakh 
Arayik Harutyunyan had a call-meeting with the first prosecutor of the International Criminal Court…
 Public TV: Another one joins trucks sent from Armenia for Karabakh, this humanitarian aid is from France
"It is welcome that this humanitarian initiative of Armenia is being responded to and joined not only by private companies in Armenia,” said the representative of Armenia’s working group for the management of the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh…
 Burbank mayor meets with protesting American Armenians demanding lifting of Karabakh blockade
Konstantine Anthony told them that he is concerned and disappointed that US President Joe Biden is still sending military aid to Azerbaijan...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos