Armenia FM briefs Spain, Greece counterparts on humanitarian crisis in Karabakh

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, discussed the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) by phone with his colleagues from Spain and Greece. He informed about this in his X (Twitter) account.

According to Mirzoyan, during his telephone conversation with Spanish foreign minister Jose Manuel Albares, he presented the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Artsakh and its terrible consequences for the population, including 30 thousand children, 20 thousand elderly, and 9,000 people with disabilities.

"Emphasized urgent need to lift total blockade by Azerbaijan," Mirzoyan added.

In his other post, he informed about the telephone conversation with the Greek foreign minister, George Gerapetritis.

Appreciating the targeted calls by international partners, Mirzoyan stressed the need for concrete steps to implement the International Court of Justice orders on the Lachin corridor blocked by Azerbaijan for around eight months, and to end the complete siege of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Armenian foreign minister noted.