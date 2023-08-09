News
Armenia parliament vice-speaker briefs Estonia envoy on growing humanitarian crisis in Karabakh
Armenia parliament vice-speaker briefs Estonia envoy on growing humanitarian crisis in Karabakh
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Vice President of the National Assembly (NA) Ruben Rubinyan on Wednesday received the Ambassador of Estonia to Armenia, Riina Kaljurand.

The parties discussed regional developments, the NA informed.

Rubinyan presented the situation created and the deepening humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of the illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan, The NA deputy speaker underscored the necessity for international partners to take clear steps to prevent the Armenian ethnic cleansing by Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh.

At the ambassador’s request, Ruben Rubinyan, who is also Armenia’s special representative for normalization of relations with Turkey, touched upon the process of normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations as well.
